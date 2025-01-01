Tee Higgins Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Higgins (ankle/knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Higgins was deemed a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through, so he'll likely need to practice fully Thursday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Saturday night's game against the Steelers. That said, with playoff slotting on the line, we fully expect Higgins (who put up an 11/131/3 receiving line in Week 17 versus Denver) to be available this weekend.