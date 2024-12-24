Tee Higgins Injury: Limited to kick off Week 17 prep

Higgins was listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's practice due to ankle and knee injuries.

Higgins previously appeared on the Week 16 injury report with the knee issue, but he entered this past Sunday's 24-6 win over the Browns without a designation and finished with eight receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He's now managing an ankle injury is addition to the lingering knee concern in Week 17, but the fact that he was on the field in some capacity Tuesday is a good sign he'll be ready to go for Saturday's game against the Broncos.