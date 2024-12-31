Tee Higgins Injury: Limited to kick off Week 18 prep

Higgins (ankle/knee) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Cincinnati listed Higgins as a limited participant in all three of its Week 17 practices due to the same pair of injuries before deeming him questionable for this past Saturday's game against the Bengals. He proceeded to suit up and delivered a career-best performance, playing 62 of 90 snaps on offense while finishing with 11 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets in the Bengals' 30-24 overtime win. Assuming he escaped from that game with no setbacks, Higgins' limitations to begin Week 18 prep were likely just maintenance-related. He's expected to be cleared to play against the Steelers this Saturday as the Bengals look to chase down a playoff berth with a win plus Broncos and Dolphins losses Sunday.