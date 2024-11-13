Tee Higgins Injury: Listed as limited participant

Higgins (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 'limited' designation is a bit of a surprise after coach Zac Taylor said Higgins would only participate in the walk-through portion of practice Wednesday. Taylor also said the wideout has taken "steps in the right direction" toward a possible return this Sunday against the Chargers (after missing each of the past three games).