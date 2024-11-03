Fantasy Football
Tee Higgins Injury: Missing second straight contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Higgins (quadricep) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Higgins carried a doubtful designation into Sunday, so his inclusion on the inactive list for the second game in a row comes as no surprise. The wideout didn't practice in any fashion this week, so he could face an uphill battle to make it back in action for the Bengals' Thursday night matchup with the Ravens in Week 10.

