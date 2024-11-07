Tee Higgins Injury: Not in line to play Thursday

Higgins (quad) is not slated to play Thursday night against the Ravens, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Higgins, who has missed the Bengals' last two games, approached the contest listed as doubtful, and per Wolfe is poised to miss another one. Official confirmation of Higgins' Week 10 status will arrive once Cincinnati's inactives are posted ahead of Thursday's 8:15 kickoff, but in his anticipated absence, Ja'Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas are in line to lead the team's wideout corps versus Baltimore.