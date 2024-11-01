Tee Higgins Injury: Not seen at Friday's practice

Higgins (quad) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

With Higgins also having missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices, his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders looks cloudy. The Bengals' upcoming injury report will reveal whether Higgins has any chance of playing this weekend, but if he remains sidelined versus Las Vegas, added Week 9 snaps would be available for Jermaine Burton and Trenton Irwin.