Higgins (quadricep) remains listed as questionable but is not in line to play Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Higgins' status will be officially confirmed once the Bengals' inactive list is posted 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. In Higgins' looming absence, Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton and Trenton Irwin are candidates to see increased snaps behind No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase.