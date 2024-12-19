Tee Higgins Injury: Not spotted at Thursday's practice

Higgins (knee) is not present at the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins was limited in practice Wednesday, and it's possible he's since suffered a setback. The Bengals will release Thursday's official injury report without much delay, so Higgins' specific designation will be disclosed shortly. At this point, it seems like Friday's practice session will be pivotal in determining whether or not Higgins is cleared to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Browns.