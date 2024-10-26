Tee Higgins Injury: Still has hope to play Sunday

Higgins (quad) felt better Saturday, and the Bengals are "hopeful" that the wideout will be able to play in Sunday's Week 8 clash with the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

A report earlier Saturday indicated that Higgins will be a game-time decision Sunday, and while that appears to still be the case, Fowler's report is more optimistic about the receiver's chance of playing. The Bengals don't want to risk a long-term injury to Higgins, so it's likely that they'll allow him to suit up only if he looks good during pregame warmups. Fantasy managers should keep an eye out for Cincinnati's list of inactives about 90 minutes prior to the 1:00 PM ET kickoff time.