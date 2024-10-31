Tee Higgins Injury: Still missing practice

Higgins (quad) isn't practicing Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The report does note that Higgins, who didn't practice Wednesday either, was present Thursday for rehab work. The wideout thus has one more chance to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Raiders, but if Higgins is out this weekend, Jermaine Burton and Trenton Irwin would be in line to see added snaps, as they did in Week 8 when Higgins was inactive.