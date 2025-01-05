Tee Higgins Injury: Tending to high-ankle sprain

Higgins disclosed after exiting in the second half of Saturday's 19-17 win over the Steelers that he is tending to a left high-ankle sprain, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Higgins has taken questionable tags into the Bengals' past two games with both ankle and knee injury, though it's the former issue that has been the greater concern. Despite managing the high-ankle sprain, Higgins produced a monstrous 11-131-3 line on 12 targets in a Week 17 overtime win over Denver, but he was limited to four catches for 53 yards on five targets while playing 50 of 74 offensive snaps Saturday before seemingly aggravating the injury late in the contest and not returning. Higgins said after Saturday's game that he plans to play through the ankle injury if Cincinnati clinches a spot on the postseason, with the Bengals needing a Broncos loss to the Chiefs plus a Dolphins loss or tie against the Jets on Sunday to secure a wild-card berth.