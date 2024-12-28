Tee Higgins News: Scores three times against Denver

Higgins recorded 11 receptions on 12 targets for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 30-24 overtime win against the Broncos. He also lost a fumble.

Higgins played the hero in Saturday's win, leading the team in receptions and yards while also being on the receiving end of all three of Joe Burrow's passing scores. The lone negative to his performance came late in the fourth quarter, when he fumbled to end a potential game-winning drive for the Bengals abruptly. However, Higgins quickly erased that error with a 31-yard catch to set up his own walk-off touchdown in overtime. The performance was both his second 100-yard and multi-touchdown showing of the campaign.