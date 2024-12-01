Tee Higgins News: Strong showing on 10 targets

Higgins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Higgins continues to command targets at an elite rate, with Sunday's effort marking the fourth time in seven games that he's seen double-digit opportunities. It wasn't his most efficient effort, but he had a 31-yard reception midway through the third quarter and hauled in a one-yard touchdown reception one quarter later to turn in a strong fantasy performance. Higgins now has five touchdowns on the campaign and has a trip to the end zone in three straight contests.