Tee Higgins News: Takes back seat to Chase

Higgins was held to two receptions (on five targets) for 23 yards in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

Higgins was overshadowed by superstar Ja'Marr Chase's standout performance (14-177-2), resulting in paltry fantasy numbers for Higgins managers Monday and his lowest catch total of the season. This isn't the first time this has happened, and it likely won't be the last, but fantasy GMs must keep faith in the talented No. 2 option for Cincinnati. Higgins could be in store for a bounce-back performance against the lowly Titans on Sunday.