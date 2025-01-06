Tejhaun Palmer News: Staying in Arizona

The Cardinals signed Palmer to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Palmer failed to make the Cardinals' active roster in late August, but he spent his 2024 campaign on the practice squad and will remain in Arizona after inking a reserve/future contract Monday. The 2024 sixth-round pick from UAB has yet to appear in an NFL game, but he's expected to have the opportunity to compete for a depth spot in the Cardinals' wide receiver room throughout the offseason.