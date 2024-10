Smith (hip) won't travel with the Bears to London for their Week 6 game against the Jaguars, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has sat out of Chicago's last two games as he's tended to a hip issue, and now he'll miss his third contest in a row as he continues to recover. He's played 23 total snaps so far this season, 22 of which came on special teams.