Terique Owens Injury: Receives another opportunity

Owens (hand) signed with the 49ers' practice squad Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Owens is the son of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and was with the team during training camp after going undrafted out of Missouri State. However, a hand injury in training camp cut his time with the franchise short and led to him being waived with an injury settlement in August. Now healthy, he'll work to make the most of his second chance in San Francisco.