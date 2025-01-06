Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terique Owens headshot

Terique Owens News: Lands reserve/future deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 3:06pm

San Francisco signed Owens to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Owens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May. He hurt his hand early in training camp and ultimately reverted to IR before being waived with an injury settlement. However, the Missouri State product then rejoined San Francisco as a member of the practice squad in early October and remained there throughout the rest of the campaign. Owens will stick around in the organization during the offseason and will have a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp next summer.

Terique Owens
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now