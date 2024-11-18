Fantasy Football
Terrace Marshall headshot

Terrace Marshall News: Back with practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Marshall reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Marshall appeared in his first game Sunday since joining the Raiders' practice squad in late October, failing to record a stat across seven offensive snaps. The 2021 second-round pick played in nine games with the Panthers in 2023, catching 19 of his 33 targets for 139 yards. He could be rejoin the Raiders' active roster if their wide receiver room faces injuries later this season.

Terrace Marshall
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
