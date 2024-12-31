Terrace Marshall News: Catches 28-yard pass in win

Marshall caught one of two targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints.

Marshall made his longest reception as a Raider on a 28-yard pass from quarterback Aidan O'Connell early in the second quarter, but the former second-round pick was targeted just once in the second half as Marshall continued to play behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. A much more difficult test awaits in Week 18 when Las Vegas hosts the Chargers.