Terrace Marshall News: Elevated for Week 11

The Raiders elevated Marshall from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Marshall was signed to the Raiders' practice squad Oct. 22 after being let go by the 49ers one week earlier. The 2021 second-round pick is set to make his 2024 regular-season debut, though he's unlikely to see heavy usage on offense as he's listed behind Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner and Ramel Keyton on the Raiders' wide receiver depth chart.