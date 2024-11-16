Fantasy Football
Terrace Marshall headshot

Terrace Marshall News: Elevated for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

The Raiders elevated Marshall from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Marshall was signed to the Raiders' practice squad Oct. 22 after being let go by the 49ers one week earlier. The 2021 second-round pick is set to make his 2024 regular-season debut, though he's unlikely to see heavy usage on offense as he's listed behind Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner and Ramel Keyton on the Raiders' wide receiver depth chart.

Terrace Marshall
Las Vegas Raiders
