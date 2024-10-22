Terrace Marshall News: Headed to Las Vegas

The Raiders signed Marshall to the practice squad Tuesday.

Marshall was cut from the 49ers' practice squad Oct. 15. He has yet to be elevated to the active roster this season, though he could get a chance with the Raiders following Davante Adams' trade to the Jets and Jakobi Meyers dealing with an ankle injury. Marshall appeared in nine regular-season games for the Panthers in 2023 and finished with 19 catches (on 33 targets) for 139 yards.