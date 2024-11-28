Terrace Marshall News: Signed to active roster
Marshall was signed to the active roster by the Raiders on Thursday.
The wide receiver signed to the team's practice squad Oct. 22 and was elevated for Las Vegas' Week 11 loss to Miami, playing on seven offensive snaps and seeing no targets. Marshall, a 2021 second-round pick of the Panthers, caught 64 passes for 767 yards and a touchdown in three seasons with Carolina.
