Terrance Ferguson Injury: Working off to side Tuesday
Ferguson (undisclosed) was working off to the side at Tuesday's practice, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what kind of ailment Ferguson is dealing with, but he's at least healthy enough to do workouts on a side field with the training staff. The second-year tight end has been a hype piece all offseason and appears to have a chance to emerge as the Rams' de facto WR3 behind Puka Nacua (groin) and Davante Adams this season. Los Angeles will use a heavy dose of its tight ends, and Ferguson has easily the most playmaking ability of the group. Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson are expected to serve in more traditional roles at the position while Ferguson works mainly as a pass catcher.
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