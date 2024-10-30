Terrel Bernard Injury: Back on field

Bernard (ankle) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard missed the Bills' Week 8 win over the Seahawks and was unable to practice leading up to the game. His ability to get back on the field in any capacity should have him on the right trajectory to suit up Week 9 against the Dolphins. However, a clearer picture of his status for the matchup likely won't come closer to kickoff Sunday.