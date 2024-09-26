Terrel Bernard Injury: Gets back on field
Bernard (pectoral) was a limited participant during practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Bernard was already ruled out for Week 4 against the Ravens on Tuesday, but his return to the field is a positive sign of his potential availability for Week 5. However, in a separate tweet, Getzenberg, mentioned he was on the field in a red non-contact jersey, so it's hard to gauge how well he is doing. Either way, Baylon Spector should be the Bills' starting middle linebacker against Baltimore on Sunday.
Written By RotoWire Staff