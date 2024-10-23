Terrel Bernard Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice session

Bernard (ankle/pectoral/personal) did not practice Wednesday, Dorian Alerte of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard left Sunday's win over the Titans twice, once due to a head injury (he was cleared) and the second time due to the ankle issue, which now has him sidelined to start the week's practice slate along with apparent pectoral and personal reasons. Bernard is a tackle monster when healthy -- he accrued 143 of them last season -- but his status appears to be in jeopardy for this week's game contest in Seattle.