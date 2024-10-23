Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Terrel Bernard headshot

Terrel Bernard Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 10:41pm

Bernard (ankle/pectoral/personal) did not practice Wednesday, Dorian Alerte of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard left Sunday's win over the Titans twice, once due to a head injury (he was cleared) and the second time due to the ankle issue, which now has him sidelined to start the week's practice slate along with apparent pectoral and personal reasons. Bernard is a tackle monster when healthy -- he accrued 143 of them last season -- but his status appears to be in jeopardy for this week's game contest in Seattle.

Terrel Bernard
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News