Bernard (pectoral) will practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard is coming of back-to-back missed games and has been limited at practice, but he'll have a chance to retake the field Sunday versus Houston. The 2022 third-round pick played 100 percent of defensive snaps Week 1 before sustaining a pectoral injury Week 2.