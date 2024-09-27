Terrel Bernard Injury: Out for Week 4

Bernard (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

Bernard was a limited participant in practice Thursday, and he's expected to again do individual drills Friday. It's a positive sign after it was feared he suffered a serious pectoral injury in Week 2 versus Miami. Baylon Spector has been filling in as the Bills' top inside linebacker due to Bernard being out. Spector should see heavy action versus the run-first Ravens on Sunday night.