Terrel Bernard Injury: Ruled out to face Seahawks

Bernard (ankle/pectoral/personal) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard missed two games earlier this season due to a pectoral injury, and a trio of designations will now keep him sidelined for Week 8. That means Barnard's next chance to take the field will come Week 9 against the Dolphins. Against Seattle on Sunday, though, Baylon Spector will get a chance to step into a starting role in the Bills' linebacker corps.