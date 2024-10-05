Terrel Bernard Injury: Slated to return Sunday

Bernard (pectoral) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against Houston, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bernard missed the past two weeks after exiting early against Miami in Week 2 due to a pectoral strain. The linebacker logged a trio of limited practices this week, putting him in position to return Sunday. Baylon Spector has been the primary replacement at linebacker for Bernard and will likely return to a rotational role with the latter back in action.