Terrel Bernard Injury: Won't play at New England
Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Bernard (leg) won't play in Week 18 against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Bernard apparently suffered a leg injury during Sunday's game versus the Jets, and he'll need to sit out of his team's final regular season game as he recovers. In his absence, rookie Joe Andreessen figures to see an uptick in snaps Sunday.
