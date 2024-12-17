Fantasy Football
Terrel Bernard headshot

Terrel Bernard News: Logs double-digit tackles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Bernard totaled 10 tackles (four solo) during Buffalo's win over the Lions on Sunday.

Bernard led the team in tackles once again during Sunday's victory and has now racked up double-digit tackles in back-to-back games and three times total this season. Across his first 11 outings of the campaign, the 25-year-old has recorded 86 tackles (47 solo), with 1.0 sacks, and two interceptions.

