Terrel Bernard headshot

Terrel Bernard News: Logs eight stops in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Bernard tallied eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

Bernard returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury and was able to be on the field for all 60 of the Bills' defensive snaps. He tied his second-highest tackle total of the campaign. Bernard has registered 40 tackles (29 solo) and an interception through six contests on the campaign.

Terrel Bernard
Buffalo Bills
