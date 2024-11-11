Terrel Bernard News: Logs nine tackles vs. Indy

Bernard finished Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts with nine tackles (four solo) and one pass defense.

Bernard co-led the Bills in tackling Sunday with Dorian Williams. Bernard has logged at least eight tackles in three consecutive outings and has played every single defensive snap in five regular-season games. He's up to 49 tackles (33 solo), two pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across seven regular-season contests.