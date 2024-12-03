Terrel Bernard News: Paces team with nine stops Sunday
Bernard recorded nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 35-10 Week 13 win over San Francisco.
In blizzard conditions, Bernard managed to log more stops than any other player in the contest. The third-year linebacker has been very consistent of late, tallying either eight or nine tackles in each of his last five contests. Bernard appears to be well past the ankle injury that sidelined him Week 8 versus Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now