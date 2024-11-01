Terrel Bernard News: Past ankle issue
Bernard (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
Bernard was able to practice in full Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to begin the Bills' week of practice, suggesting he's now moved past his ankle issue. The third-year linebacker has recorded 32 total tackles and one interception across five appearances this season. He's expected to serve as Buffalo's top middle linebacker in Week 9's divisional matchup.
