Terrel Bernard News: Re-signs for four years

Bernard and the Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year, $50 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2022 third-round pick had one season remaining on his rookie contract, after thriving the past two years. He wasn't as statistically dominant in 2024 as he had been in 2023, but he still topped 100 tackles and had multiple interceptions despite missing four games. In 2023, he had one of the best statistical seasons by a linebacker in recent years, recording 143 tackles (84 solo), 6.5 sacks, five pass defenses, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Garofolo reports that Bernard's new contract includes $25.2 million guaranteed, which would put him fourth among off-ball linebackers, behind Baltimore's Roquan Smith ($45 million), Chicago's Tremaine Edmunds ($41.8 million) and San Francisco's Fred Wagner ($27.5 million). The reported average annual value of $12.5 million ranks a bit lower, tying for sixth at the position.