Terrel Bernard News: Returns for OTAs
Bernard (calf) was spotted participating in the Bills' OTAs on Wednesday, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.
Bernard missed Buffalo's final three games (including playoffs) last season due to a calf injury. However, his participation in Wednesday's OTAs suggests he's recovered from the issue. The Baylor product dealt with multiple injuries during the 2025 campaign, appearing in just 12 regular-season games and recording 65 total tackles and three passes defensed, including one interception. Now fully healthy, Bernard is expected to remain a crucial part of the Bills' linebacker corps in 2026.
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