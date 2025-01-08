Fantasy Football
Terrel Bernard headshot

Terrel Bernard News: Will play vs. Broncos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Bernard (quadriceps) will be active for Sunday's wild-card game versus Denver, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard was not able to play in Buffalo's regular-season finale due to a quadriceps injury, but he'll be good to go for the start of the playoffs. He figures to play a near-every down role at linebacker against a middling Broncos offense Sunday.

Terrel Bernard
Buffalo Bills
