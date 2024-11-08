Terrell Edmunds Injury: Won't play against Washington

Edmunds (illness) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Edmunds has not been able to practice all week due to an illness, and he will be sidelined for Sunday's game. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 11 against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 17. Cameron Sutton was reinstated from his eight-game suspension in late October, and he could see more work in dime packages while Edmunds is sidelined.