Terrell Edmunds News: Working out with Bears
Chicago worked out Edmunds (illness) on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edmunds was cut by Pittsburgh ahead of Week 10 as he was dealing with an illness, but it seems he's back in shape for football activities after Week 11. Regular starting safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) was recently placed on injured reserve, so it makes sense that the Bears are exploring depth options at that position.
Terrell Edmunds
Free Agent
