Terrell Jennings Injury: Reaches injury settlement with NE
The Patriots waived Jennings (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jennings' placement on injured reserve would have forced the 25-year-old running back to miss the entire 2026 season. However, the settlement allows him to sign and play with a team once fully healthy, and that includes a potential reunion with the Patriots later this season. Lan Larison and Jam Miller are locked into a competition for the Patriots' RB3 role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson following Jennings' departure.
Terrell Jennings
Free Agent
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