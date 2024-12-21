Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terrell Jennings headshot

Terrell Jennings News: Gets roster spot with New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 8:34am

The Patriots signed Jennings to their 53-man roster Saturday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

New England originally gave Jennings a look by signing him as an undrafted free agent in mid-May. The Florida A&M product didn't make the Pats' roster out of training camp, but he has been on the team's practice squad and was elevated for Week 6 against Houston, when he carried five times for 13 yards. Jennings will provide running back depth Sunday against Buffalo with JaMycal Hasty ruled out due to an ankle injury, and given New England's current 3-11 record, the team may elect to give Jennings a longer look before the regular season is over.

Terrell Jennings
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now