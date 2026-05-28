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Terrell Jennings News: Getting in reps during OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Jennings (hamstring) is participating during the Patriots' OTAs, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings was a scratch for the Super Bowl back in February because of a hamstring issue, but he is now doing drills alongside Rhamondre Stevenson and 2025 second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson. Stevenson and Henderson are essentially locked in as New England's final 53-man roster for 2026, leaving Jennings to compete with rookie seventh-rounder Jam Miller for whatever work is left over.

Terrell Jennings
New England Patriots
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