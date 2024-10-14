Terrell Jennings News: Reverts to practice squad

Jennings reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The running back got the call-up Sunday with starter Rhamondre Stevenson out with a foot injury. Jennings played on 14 of 66 offensive snaps in New England's 41-21 loss to Houston, recording five carries for 13 yards. The Patriots' top two running backs in the game, Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty, handled 32 and 21 snaps, respectively.