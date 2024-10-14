Terrell Jennings News: Reverts to practice squad
Jennings reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The running back got the call-up Sunday with starter Rhamondre Stevenson out with a foot injury. Jennings played on 14 of 66 offensive snaps in New England's 41-21 loss to Houston, recording five carries for 13 yards. The Patriots' top two running backs in the game, Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty, handled 32 and 21 snaps, respectively.
Terrell Jennings
Free Agent