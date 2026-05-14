Terrill Davis headshot

Terrill Davis News: Finds home in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Davis signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Davis transferred to Oklahoma State for his fifth and final collegiate season, and he finished second on the team with 373 receiving yards over 12 games. The Vikings have a strong wide-receiver room, so Davis needs an outstanding offseason program and training camp to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Terrill Davis
Minnesota Vikings
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