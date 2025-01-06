Terrion Arnold Injury: Avoids serious injury
Coach Dan Campbell said that X-rays on Arnold's foot were negative after he was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Arnold said Sunday that he plans to play in the Divisional Round after Detroit's first-round bye. It's cause for a sigh of relief from the Lions, who are already dealing with a mountain of injuries on defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now