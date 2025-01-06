Fantasy Football
Terrion Arnold

Terrion Arnold Injury: Avoids serious injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Coach Dan Campbell said that X-rays on Arnold's foot were negative after he was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Arnold said Sunday that he plans to play in the Divisional Round after Detroit's first-round bye. It's cause for a sigh of relief from the Lions, who are already dealing with a mountain of injuries on defense.

Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
