Terrion Arnold Injury: Done for night
Arnold (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's contest against the Vikings.
Arnold suffered a foot injury in the third quarter, which has now officially brought his night to a premature end. In his absence, Kindle Vildor and Stantley Thomas-Oliver stepped into more significant roles in Detroit's secondary. With the Lions set to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, Arnold will look to rest and recover from the foot injury in time for the divisional round in two weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now